02 Dec 2019

Malawi: Vulnerability Assessment Committee Results 2019

Infographic
from SADC Regional Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (485.87 KB)

Overview

While a few districts reported dry spells and floods affected the southern region, overall rainfall in 2019 was better than in 2018, which led to an increase in maize production. Farm-gate prices of most crops improved slightly but remain generally too low for farmers to record good gross margins. Most districts reported Fall Armyworm infestation, but with minimal impact on overall crop performance.

As of July 2019, about 676,000 people are in Crisis level of food insecurity (IPC Phase 3). This figure is expected to increase between October 2019 and March 2020 to 1.1 million people. There are three rural districts that reported high global acute malnutrition rates of above 10 per cent: Karongo, Balaka and Mchinji.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.