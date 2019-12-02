Malawi: Vulnerability Assessment Committee Results 2019

Overview

While a few districts reported dry spells and floods affected the southern region, overall rainfall in 2019 was better than in 2018, which led to an increase in maize production. Farm-gate prices of most crops improved slightly but remain generally too low for farmers to record good gross margins. Most districts reported Fall Armyworm infestation, but with minimal impact on overall crop performance.

As of July 2019, about 676,000 people are in Crisis level of food insecurity (IPC Phase 3). This figure is expected to increase between October 2019 and March 2020 to 1.1 million people. There are three rural districts that reported high global acute malnutrition rates of above 10 per cent: Karongo, Balaka and Mchinji.