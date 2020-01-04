04 Jan 2020

Malawi Vice President visits people, areas affected by flash floods in Lilongwe City

Report
from Government of Malawi
Published on 04 Jan 2020 View Original

Calls on people living in flood prone areas to move uplands

DoDMA, MRCS provides relief assistance to affected people

Malawi Vice President and Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs Everton Herbert Chimulirenji on Friday (3rd January, 2020) visited people and areas that have been affected by flash floods in Lilongwe City.

Heavy rains that poured from 31 December to 3rd January, 2020 caused flash floods that have so far affected 403 households (approximately 1519 people) in Areas 22, 24, Ngomani, Kaliyeka and Mgona.

Speaking at Ngomani and Mgona, Chimulirenji assured the affected of government’s support and called on people living in flood-prone areas to move uplands.

Meanwhile, government (through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs) and the Malawi Red Cross Society has provided relief assistance to people affected by the floods in Ngomani and Mgona area. The relief assistance includes food and non-food items such as kitchen utensils, rice, blankets, soya pieces and some cash.

