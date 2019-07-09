Malawi, UNHCR provide Return Package to Displaced Mozambicans

provide return packages to families who sought refuge in Malawi following the March 2019 floods

7,088 Malawian families from Nsanje, Chikwawa, Zomba and Phalombe also get the return package

In what has been described as the spirit of oneness, Malawi Government (through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs-DoDMA), and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), have jointly provided a return package comprising food and non-food items to 412 Mozambican families at Phokera and Bangula camps in Nsanje District.

The families are part of the 2,065 displaced households who sought refuge in Nsanje District, Malawi; after fleeing Morrumbala, a district in neighbouring Mozambique located a few kilometers from Southern Malawi, across the Shire River.

DoDMA’s Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Ephod Kachigwada said in the interest of oneness, the department deemed it necessary to extend the provision of the return package to Mozambicans who were still in the camps.

“We have been providing them with basic necessities such as food throughout their stay in Malawi and it was necessary that we give them a starter package as they return to their country,” said Kachigwada.

DoDMA and the UNHCR have also provided return packages to a total of 7,088 Malawians who were affected by the March 2019 floods in Chikwawa, Nsanje, Phalombe and Zomba Districts. The distribution exercise started on 18th June, 2019 and was completed on 26, June, 2019.

The package is meant to assist the displaced families as they return and rebuild their lives. Among others, the package includes food and non-food items such as maize, blankets, kitchen sets, sleeping mats, sanitary pads, building materials, laundry soap, buckets and solar lamps.

Cecelia Saimon, a 22-year-old mother of three who comes from Morrumbala, Zambezia Province in Mozambique and sought refuge at Phokera Camp, said although the floods were devastating, they brought two nations together and enhanced unity.

“We lived as one people. Government of Malawi and its partners provided us all (Mozambicans and Malawians) with basic needs irrespective of where we came from,” said Saimon, as she collected some of the items she received as part of her return package.