Malawi: UNHCR Fact Sheet, September 2021

51,415 refugees and asylum seekers are registered in Malawi as of 31 August 2021. The majority live in Dzaleka refugee camp where UNHCR and partners provide protection and assistance.

Refugee children have full access to education and some 9,993 are enrolled in schools. A project to improve connectivity in the camp school will help reduce the digital divide for refugee youth.

Dzaleka refugee camp, initially designed for 10,000 people, houses some 51,415 people. Overcrowding poses potential health risks for the population.