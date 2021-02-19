Malawi: UNHCR Fact Sheet, January 2021

48, 547 refugees and asylum seekers reside in Malawi’s Dzaleka Refugee Camp as of 31 January 2021. 187 new arrivals and 120 new-born babies were registered in the camp.

As of 31 January 2021, cumulatively Dzaleka refugee camp had registered 90 Covid-19 positive cases, 50 recoveries, 37 active cases, 02 deaths and one lost follow up.

Dzaleka refugee camp, initially designed for 10,000 people, is heavily congested with over 48,270 posing a serious health risk of community transmission of COVID-19.