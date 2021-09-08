Malawi + 5 more
Malawi: UNHCR Fact Sheet, August 2021
51,415 refugees and asylum seekers are registered in Malawi as of 31 August 2021 with the majority living in Dzaleka refugee camp. 122 new arrivals and 181 new-born babies were registered in August.
As of 31 August 2021, UNHCR registered a cumulative total of 217 Covid-19 positive cases, 171 recoveries, 03 deaths and 18 lost follow-ups amongst persons of concern.
Dzaleka refugee camp, initially designed for 10,000 people, is congested with over 51,415 posing a serious health risk of community transmission of Covid-19 and other ailments.