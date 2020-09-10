Malawi: UNHCR Fact Sheet, August 2020

46, 726 refugees and asylum-seekers reside in Dzaleka refugee camp (as of 31 August 2020) while 129 new arrivals and 168 new-born babies were registered in August 2020.

All new arrivals in Dzaleka refugee camp are put on a 14-day quarantine at the Reception Centre before being allowed to proceed and mix with other refugees and asylum seekers.

Dzaleka refugee camp initially designed to accommodate about 10,000 people is heavily congested with over 46, 000 posing a serious health risk if COVID-19 is to escalate