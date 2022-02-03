Malawi: Tropical Storm Ana Response Snapshot (31st January - 1st February, 2022)

In response to Cyclone Ana, DoDMA activated and deployed the search and rescue team to Chikwawa, Nsanje, Mulanje and Phalombe districts where boats were dispatched to conduct search and rescue operations in the areas that were cut-off.

The Department has also set up an Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) at Blantyre District Council offices where government officers and partners are operating from as they respond to tropical storm Ana. Transportation of relief supplies and humanitarian workers to the affected areas especially in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts has been a challenge due to the cut-off of M1 road between Blantyre and Nsanje districts. Currently, there is no movement of vehicles to and from Blantyre-chikwawa and Nsanje. The lack of organized camps, the disruption of social services, the loss of electricity, and the absence of proper disaggregated data have also hindered the provision of relief to those in need. Despite the ongoing response, food and shelter needs continue to be the most pressing needs as the current supply of relief items proves to be insufficient.