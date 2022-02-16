Malawi

Malawi: Tropical Storm Ana Response - Flash Update No. 3 | 16th February 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Food and non-food items being delivered to affected populations across the districts.

  • UN and partners are supporting the life-saving emergency flood response.

  • Main Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is in Lilongwe and 2 sub-EOCs are in Chikwawa and Nsanje.

  • Initial reports as of 15th February indicate worsening flooding impacts in Salima district and a team from DoDMA has deployed for an initial assessment.

  • Flash Appeal proposals are being developed by clusters towards a US$30M resource envelope.

  • HCT meeting scheduled for Wednesday 16th February to consider the draft Flash Appeal and the National Response Plan.

SITUATION

  • Tropical Storm Ana caused heavy flooding in a number of districts in Malawi, especially in the Southern Region due to a lot of heavy rainfall and strong winds. Malawi President declared a State of National Disaster on 26th January 2022.

  • According to the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, while the 2019 Cyclone Idai was a tropical cyclone, Ana is not a cyclone. Rather, it is a moderate tropical storm, yet Idai had rainfall amounts of 150 mm within 24 hrs while Ana had 250 mm and above rainfall recorded within 24 hrs.

  • Displaced persons are seeking shelter in evacuation centres, schools, churches, hospitals, shelters, and made-up camp sites. Chikwawa, Nsanje, Phalombe and Mulanje and are the most affected districts.

  • The damage includes:

    • Blown-off house roofs; loss of livestock; collapsed houses, toilets, and brick fences; damaged road network, bridges, culverts, and other road structures; loss of household items; and damaged public and private infrastructure, including schools, health facilities and churches.
    • Destroyed teaching and learning materials; crops washed away, logging of crops from the strong winds, damage on power plant causing power supply disruptions; and contamination of water sources.

  • Initial reports as of 15th February indicate worsening flooding impacts in Salima district and a team from DoDMA has deployed for an initial assessment.

