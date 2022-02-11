Malawi

Malawi: Tropical Storm Ana Response - Flash Update No. 2 | 11th February 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Tropical Storm ANA has caused floods, destruction, and fatalities in Malawi

  • Malawi President declared a State of National Disaster on 26th January 2022

  • 21,127 households (995,072 people) are affected across 19 districts

  • 46 people died, 206 people were injured while 18 people still reported missing

  • 32,935 households (152,786 people) displaced

  • 178 displacement camps across affected districts

  • Food and non-food items being delivered to affected populations across the districts

  • UN and partners are supporting the life-saving emergency flood response.

  • Main Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was set up in Blantyre on 25th January. It will be based in Lilongwe from Monday 14th February and 2 sub EOCs opening up in Chikwawa and Nsanje

SITUATION

  • Tropical Storm Ana caused heavy flooding in a number of districts in Malawi, especially in the Southern Region due to a lot of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

  • According to the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, while the 2019 Cyclone Idai was a tropical cyclone, Ana is not a cyclone. Rather, it is a moderate tropical storm, yet Idai had rainfall amounts of 150 mm within 24 hrs while Ana had 250 mm and above rainfall recorded within 24 hrs.

  • Displaced persons are seeking shelter in evacuation centres, schools, churches, hospitals, shelters, and made-up camp sites. Chikwawa, Nsanje, Phalombe and Mulanje and are the most affected districts.

  • While road repairs are underway, many areas are still cut-off, making it difficult to fully assess the damages.

  • The damage includes:

    • Blown-off house roofs; loss of livestock; collapsed houses, toilets, and brick fences; damaged road network, bridges, culverts, and other road structures; loss of household items; and damaged public and private infrastructure, including schools, health facilities and churches.

    • Destroyed teaching and learning materials; crops washed away, logging of crops from the strong winds, damage on power plant causing power supply disruptions; and contamination of water sources.

