Malawi: Tropical Storm Ana Response - Flash Update No. 2 | 11th February 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Main Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was set up in Blantyre on 25th January. It will be based in Lilongwe from Monday 14th February and 2 sub EOCs opening up in Chikwawa and Nsanje

Food and non-food items being delivered to affected populations across the districts

SITUATION

Tropical Storm Ana caused heavy flooding in a number of districts in Malawi, especially in the Southern Region due to a lot of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

According to the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, while the 2019 Cyclone Idai was a tropical cyclone, Ana is not a cyclone. Rather, it is a moderate tropical storm, yet Idai had rainfall amounts of 150 mm within 24 hrs while Ana had 250 mm and above rainfall recorded within 24 hrs.

Displaced persons are seeking shelter in evacuation centres, schools, churches, hospitals, shelters, and made-up camp sites. Chikwawa, Nsanje, Phalombe and Mulanje and are the most affected districts.

While road repairs are underway, many areas are still cut-off, making it difficult to fully assess the damages.