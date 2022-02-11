Malawi
Malawi: Tropical Storm Ana Response - Flash Update No. 2 | 11th February 2022
HIGHLIGHTS
Tropical Storm ANA has caused floods, destruction, and fatalities in Malawi
Malawi President declared a State of National Disaster on 26th January 2022
21,127 households (995,072 people) are affected across 19 districts
46 people died, 206 people were injured while 18 people still reported missing
32,935 households (152,786 people) displaced
178 displacement camps across affected districts
Food and non-food items being delivered to affected populations across the districts
UN and partners are supporting the life-saving emergency flood response.
Main Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was set up in Blantyre on 25th January. It will be based in Lilongwe from Monday 14th February and 2 sub EOCs opening up in Chikwawa and Nsanje
SITUATION
Tropical Storm Ana caused heavy flooding in a number of districts in Malawi, especially in the Southern Region due to a lot of heavy rainfall and strong winds.
According to the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, while the 2019 Cyclone Idai was a tropical cyclone, Ana is not a cyclone. Rather, it is a moderate tropical storm, yet Idai had rainfall amounts of 150 mm within 24 hrs while Ana had 250 mm and above rainfall recorded within 24 hrs.
Displaced persons are seeking shelter in evacuation centres, schools, churches, hospitals, shelters, and made-up camp sites. Chikwawa, Nsanje, Phalombe and Mulanje and are the most affected districts.
While road repairs are underway, many areas are still cut-off, making it difficult to fully assess the damages.
The damage includes:
Blown-off house roofs; loss of livestock; collapsed houses, toilets, and brick fences; damaged road network, bridges, culverts, and other road structures; loss of household items; and damaged public and private infrastructure, including schools, health facilities and churches.
Destroyed teaching and learning materials; crops washed away, logging of crops from the strong winds, damage on power plant causing power supply disruptions; and contamination of water sources.
