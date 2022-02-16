Malawi: Tropical Storm ANA - Department of Disaster Management Affairs - Situation Report - 2 (As of 15 February 2022)

This report is produced by Department of Disaster Management Agency (DoDMA) in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 2 February to 12 February 2022. The next report will be issued on/around 18 February 2022.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• On 26th January 2022 the State President, Dr.Lazarus Chakwera, declared a State of National Disaster following the Tropical Storm ANA which caused heavy flooding in few districts in the country, especially in the Southern Region due to heavy rainfall and strong winds.

• 16 districts and two cities have been impacted with approximately 994,967 people affected by the floods. Close to 190,429 are displaced and sheltering in IDP sites.

• The Department has set up an Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) at Blantyre District Council offices on 25 January, where government officers and partners are operating from as they respond to tropical storm ANA.

• The EOC has been strategically set up in Blantyre in order to enhance coordination of response activities as it a central point to all the affected districts. Cluster leads, co-leads and members are currently operating from the EOC as they respond to the needs of the affected people. The EOC will be based in Lilongwe from Monday 14th February and 2 sub EOCs opening up in Chikwawa and Nsanje

• An inter-agency assessment team concluded the assessment on 1st February and presented their report to the EOC. The report will be published by 14th February 2022.

• Chikwawa and Nsanje show that close to 495,967 people were affected with over 128,461 displaced in 61 IDP sites throughout the two districts.

• The search and rescue team has been demobilized, following a successful rescue operations in Chikwawa and Nsanje. However, a total of 32,935 households were displaced and being hosted in camps. Over half of the displaced households are in Chikwawa and Nsanje. With the flooded areas drying up now, some displaced households have started returning to their original homes. These households need support with a return-home package.