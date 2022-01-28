Malawi: Strong Winds, Heavy Rains and Floods in Salima, Chikwawa and Nsanje Districts - Operations Update Report 2, DREF n° MDRMW015

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operations Update seeks to revise the Operational Strategy as a result of the escalating disasters that have affected the new Districts of Nsanje and Chikwawa in the form of strong winds, heavy rains and floods that occurred on 14 January 2022. This update builds on the initial disaster which affected Salima district whose detailed assessment was carried out on 20 to 22 December 2021.

The change in strategy is to expand the operation to the new Districts of Nsanje and Chikwawa and consequently increase the case load from 4,405 people (881 households) to 13,500 people (2,700 households). The change in strategy is to expand the operation with Shelter, Food Security, WASH and Health to support 2,700 households. Salima district will cover 617 households, the new Districts of Nsanje and Chikwawa will cover 1,333 and 486 restively.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 21 November 2021, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) released a warning, which cautioned Malawians to brace up for heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms associated with destructive gusty strong winds. The forecast indicated that heavy rains would hit the South and gradually move to centre and Northern parts of the country. Following the alert, the country has been experiencing different types of disasters in form of stormy winds, heavy rainfall and floods. These disasters have been predominant from last week of November 2021 and new floods were reported on 14 January 2022 (http://www.metmalawi.gov.mw/dccms_warnings.php). The most affected districts include Salima and the new Districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje. The disaster is a manifestation of the seasonal forecast which indicated that the country would receive normal to above normal rainfall due to the La Nina conditions.

In summary, this is a revision of the DREF launched on 8 December 2021 to extend the current support from 4,405 people (881 households) to 13,500 people (2,700 households) who have been affected in the three districts of Nsanje, Chikwawa and Salima. The request also includes extending the implementation period from 4 to 6 months. The funding requirements is CHF474,698, increased from the original CHF243,186.