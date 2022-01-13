Malawi: Strong Winds and Heavy Rains - Operations Update Report 1, DREF n° MDRMW015

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operations Update seeks to revise the Operational Strategy as a result of the detailed assessment that was carried out on 20 to 22 December 2021. Changes are focused on targeted beneficiaries, changing from the initial plan of 1,200 to 881 households because at the time of undertaking the rapid needs assessments some of beneficiaries were duplicated, others have since the start of the disaster received support from other institutions including Malawi Government while others have already recovered. In terms of shelter, a total of 617 households will be targeted from the initial target of 400. Furthermore, 38% of 881 (335) households will require conditional cash assistance as a top up towards reconstruction of their houses. This is due to heavy damages on the shelter infrastructure.

This will mean that a total of 881 households will be targeted to receive cash transfers for two consecutive months based on the monthly food basket as well as the level of damage on shelter for each household. The support will be delivered covering the months of January and February 2022 within the same timeframe of the operation.

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

After the initial disasters which affected a total of 1,317 households (6,500 people) by the strong winds and stormy rains as reported by the Salima District Council, the district experienced another form of disaster on 31 December 2021. The report showed the following impacts of the disaster: