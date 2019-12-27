Malawi: Strategic Outcome 2: shock-responsive social protection

What is the Situation?

With a national poverty rate at 51.5 percent and a per capita annual GDP of just USD 330, Malawi has high rates of vulnerability, with significant disparities between genders, urban and rural areas, and between regions, with the southern areas worst affected.

The economy has rebounded from devastating floods in 2015 followed by the 2016 El Niño-induced drought, however annual GDP growth (5.6 percent) is still insufficient to build the Government’s capacity to deliver services or respond to recurrent and seasonal shocks.

What do we want to do?

Strategic Outcome 2 (SO2) is part of WFP Malawi’s five-year Country Strategic Plan that is in effect from 2019 to 2023. The CSP represents a strategy to help Malawi better coordinate national efforts on hunger and nutrition, reduce vulnerability to food security and malnutrition.

As an objective SO2 is to ensure that “Vulnerable populations in food-insecure communities benefit from strengthened shock-responsive social protection systems and efficient supply chains that ensure access to safe, nutritious food all year. “

To contribute to Strategic Result 1, SO1 and SO2 complement each other as two inter-dependent strategic outcomes with strategic outcome 1 focused on crisis response and strategic outcome 2 focused on building resilient national systems and activities under both, coordinated to serve as a single integrated shock-responsive hunger safety net.