Malawi: Strategic Outcome 1: Crisis Response

What is the Situation?

Malawi hosts refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Rwanda and, in recent years, Mozambique. Malawi has hosted refugees for more than two decades, and according the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) projections there will be between 30,000 and 40,000 by December 2019.

Meanwhile, across Malawi, many communities face a season of high vulnerability called the ‘lean season’. This occurs when farmers have consumed most or the totality of the previous year’s harvest and are waiting for the next one.

During this time, vulnerable families are likely to slip deeper into poverty, as entire communities are left without sufficient food reserves to last them until the next harvest, typically in March/April.

Affected districts have witnessed recurrent shocks and rounds of poor production, thereby minimizing their coping capacities.

What do we want to do?

Strategic Outcome 1 (SO1) is part of WFP Malawi’s five-year Country Strategic Plan that is in effect from 2019 to 2023. The CSP represents a strategy to help Malawi better coordinate national efforts on hunger and nutrition, reduce vulnerability to food security and malnutrition.

As an objective, SO1 is to ensure that “Shock-affected people vulnerable to seasonal and climatic shocks and refugees in Malawi have access to nutritious food all year long.”