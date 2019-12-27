27 Dec 2019

Malawi: Smallholder Agriculture Market Support (SAMS)

from World Food Programme
Background

WFP works with the government of Malawi, private sector, and development partners to strengthen the livelihoods and formal market opportunities of smallholder farmers.

Through Smallholder Agriculture Market Support (SAMS), WFP addresses the constraints faced by smallholder farmers (SHF) such as postharvest losses, financial management and market access.

The initiative provides them with market information, facilitates training on cooperative governance and agribusiness, and creates market access.

4 impact pathways

SAMS activities follow four impact pathways:

  • 1. Creating stable demand (buyers): Creating stable demand from WFP and other quality-oriented buyers, other institutional buyers and private companies encourages smallholder farmers to invest in agriculture.

  • 2. Inclusive aggregation systems (aggregators): Strengthening inclusive aggregation systems such as farmer organizations (FOs) and cooperatives that empowers farmers to work together to build collective businesses, increasing their bargaining power and access quality-oriented markets.

  • 3. Household-level support (farmers): Support at the household level helps farmers produce more high-quality crops, reduce post-harvest losses, improve gender equality, and strengthens household nutrition.

  • 4. Conducive enabling environment (market system): Investments in strengthening market systems for smallholder farmers and the government’s food based programmes can potentially create a vibrant and inclusive agricultural trade in rural areas.

