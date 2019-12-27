Malawi: School Meals Programme

Background

WFP is the largest provider of school meals in Malawi, supporting Government of Malawi’s National Social Support Programme (MNSSP II) and the National Education Sector Plan. Since 1999, millions of school children have received school meals to enable them to stay in school, concentrate, and learn better.

Studies in Malawi estimate that for every USD 1 spent on school feeding, at least USD 6 are returned in better health and productivity when these learners reach adulthood.