27 Dec 2019

Malawi: Prevention of undernutrition

Background

The World Food Programme’s (WFP) nutrition programmes in Malawi have been focusing on the treatment and prevention of acute malnutrition, stunting prevention, nutrition sensitive programming,
Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Business Network support, and evidence generation and capacity strengthening across all levels.

According to the SMART nutrition survey conducted in July 2019, there is a sharp decline in Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM), showing that investments in nutrition are paying off. However, stunting prevalence—a sign of chronic malnutrition—still remains high at 37%. Even with the decline in undernutrition, continued efforts are needed to address micronutrient deficiencies and the high rates of stunting.

