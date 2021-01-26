Malawi Preparedness, Quarterly Update, October – December 2020

Highlights

In the month of November, fencing and concrete slab works have commenced at the HSA in Bangula.

In November and December, improvements were made to the MSUs at Kamuzu International Airport and Chileka International Airport in order to facilitate the re-opening of the airports after closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Improvements included the floor paving and the installation of ventilation window panels.

Background

Malawi is a landlocked country in southern Africa. Across the country, rural populations are highly affected by climate change, with episodes of drought as well as severe flooding increasing in frequency, intensity and unpredictability.

In March 2019 the southern region of the country was exposed to heavy rainfall before, and following, category 3 Cyclone Idai, causing extensive damage to the country’s logistics infrastructure. The subsequent emergency response resulted in the activation of the Logistics Sector on 27 March. It was led by the Ministry of Transport and Public Works (MoTPW) and supported by the World Food Programme (WFP) and humanitarian stakeholders in Malawi. The Logistics Sector response was based on a preliminary logistics gaps analysis and partner needs assessments and sought to assist the humanitarian community in their efforts to deliver lifesaving items to the affected area.

When the Logistics Sector operations ended in May 2019, the Global Logistics Cluster presented the Preparedness Project to the National Logistics Cluster. The goal of this project is to continue the coordination of the various humanitarian stakeholders and government-led Transport, Logistics, and Telecommunications operations to better prepare Malawi for future disasters through the identification of logistics gaps.