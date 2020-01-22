Malawi Preparedness, quarterly Update, October-December 2019

Highlights

• A national Logistics Preparedness Gap Analysis Workshop was facilitated in Mangochi on 4-6 November 2019 with representatives from government, UN agencies, and NGOs.

• A key outcome from the workshop was the drafting of a national Logistics Preparedness Action Plan, currently being finalised.

• National Preparedness Officer, Mbachi Munthali, started with the project on 16 December 2019. She will be responsible for supporting the government with the rollout of the national Logistics Preparedness Action Plan.