Malawi Preparedness, Quarterly Update, July - September 2020

Highlights

• In the month of August, seven additional visibility storage containers were deployed to Bangula Humanitarian Staging Area in preparedness to any storage needs.

• In September, in anticipation of the COVID-19 vaccine campaign, a mapping of the existing cold chain storage facilities in the country was initiated.

Background

Malawi is a landlocked country in southern Africa. Across the country, rural populations are highly affected by climate change, with episodes of drought as well as severe flooding increasing in frequency, intensity and unpredictability.

In March 2019 the southern region of the country was exposed to heavy rainfall before, and following, category 3 Cyclone Idai, causing extensive damage to the country’s logistics infrastructure. The subsequent emergency response resulted in the activation of the Logistics Sector on 27 March. It was led by the Ministry of Transport and Public Works (MoTPW) and supported by the World Food Programme (WFP) and humanitarian stakeholders in Malawi. The Logistics Sector response was based on a preliminary logistics gaps analysis and partner needs assessments and sought to assist the humanitarian community in their efforts to deliver lifesaving items to the affected area.

When the Logistics Sector operations came to a close in May 2019, the Global Logistics Cluster presented the Preparedness Project to the National Logistics Cluster.The goal of this project is to continue the coordination of the various humanitarian stakeholders and government-led Transport, Logistics, and Telecommunications operations to better prepare Malawi for future disasters through the identification of logistics gaps.