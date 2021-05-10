Malawi Preparedness, Quarterly Update, January - March 2021

Highlights

• In January, the Preparedness Project carried out a joint assessment of the container lab sites in collaboration with the Ministry of Health with the aim to increase the testing capacities at Malawi’s border posts as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

• In February, the EPR (Emergency Preparedness & Response) unit conducted an oversight mission to Blantyre and Bangula to assess the progress of the ongoing HSA (Humanitarian Staging Area) project and to meet project partners in the Southern Region of Malawi.

Background

Malawi is a landlocked country in southern Africa where rural populations are highly affected by climate change with episodes of drought and severe flooding increasing in frequency, intensity, and unpredictability.

In March 2019, the country’s southern region was exposed to heavy rainfall before and following the Category 3 Cyclone Idai, causing extensive damage to its logistics infrastructure. The subsequent emergency response resulted in the activation of the Logistics Sector on 27 March 2019. It was led by the Ministry of Transport and Public Works (MoTPW) and supported by the World Food Programme (WFP) and humanitarian stakeholders in Malawi. The Logistics Sector response, based on a preliminary logistics gaps analysis and partner needs assessments, sought to assist the humanitarian community in their efforts to deliver lifesaving items to the affected area.

When the Logistics Sector operations came to a close in May 2019, the Global Logistics Cluster introduced the Field based Preparedness Project to the National Logistics Cluster which subsequently endorsed it. The goal of this project is to foster the coordination of the various humanitarian stakeholders and government-led Transport, Logistics, and Telecommunications operations to better prepare Malawi for future disasters by identifying and addressing logistics gaps.