Malawi Preparedness, quarterly Update, January – March 2020

Highlights

• The National Logistics Cluster held a meeting on 23 January 2020 at Sunbird Capital Hotel to discuss the National Logistics Action Plan and the TORs for the government-led Transport, Logistics and Telecommunications Clusters.

• The first phase of the Humanitarian Staging Area’s setting up in Bangula started on 20 February 2020. Eight MSUs have been erected and containers will soon be deployed to the site.

• The Emergency Preparedness Officer, Patrick Mills Lamptey, onboarded on 10 March 2020.

• The National Logistics Action Plan was formally endorsed by the National Logistics Cluster on 17 March 2020. It covers eights thematics: air transport, coordination, Information Management, protocols, road transport, stakeholders engagement, water transport and warehousing.

• Support was provided to the governement with drafting the national response plan for COVID-19.

Background

Malawi is a small landlocked country in southern Africa. Across the country, rural populations are highly affected by climate change, with episodes of drought as well as severe flooding increasing in frequency, intensity and unpredictability.

In March 2019, the southern region of the country was exposed to heavy rainfall before, and following, category 3 Cyclone Idai, causing extensive damage to the country’s logistics infrastructure. The subsequent emergency response resulted in the activation of the Logistics Sector on 27 March 2020. The Logistics Sector is led by the Ministry of Transport and Public Works (MoTPW) and supported by the World Food Programme (WFP) and humanitarian stakeholders in Malawi. The sector response was based on a preliminary logistics gaps analysis and partner needs assessments and sought to assist the humanitarian community in their efforts to deliver lifesaving items to the affected area.

As the Logistics Sector operation phased out in May 2019, the Global Logistics Cluster presented the Preparedness Project to the National Logistics Cluster and a Preparedness Officer was sent for a six-month deployment. The goal is to continue the coordination of the various humanitarian stakeholders and the government-led Transport, Logistics, and Telecommunications Cluster to better prepare Malawi for future disasters through the identification of logistics gaps.