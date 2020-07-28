Malawi Preparedness, Quarterly Update, April – June 2020

Highlights

• National Transport & Logistics Cluster Meetings held weekly online in response to COVID-19

• National inter cluster meetings held weekly online in response to COVID-19

Background

Malawi is a landlocked country in southeastern Africa. Across the country, rural populations are highly affected by climate change, with episodes of drought as well as severe flooding increasing in frequency, intensity and unpredictability.

In March 2019 the southern region of the country was exposed to heavy rainfall before, and following, category 3 Cyclone Idai, causing extensive damage to the country’s logistics infrastructure. The subsequent emergency response resulted in the activation of the Logistics Sector on 27 March. It is led by the Ministry of Transport and Public Works (MoTPW) and supported by the World Food Programme (WFP) and humanitarian stakeholders in Malawi. The sector response was based on a preliminary logistics gaps analysis and partner needs assessments and sought to assist the humanitarian community in their efforts to deliver lifesaving items to the affected area.

At the conclusion of the Logistics Sector operations in May 2019, the Global Logistics Cluster presented the Preparedness Project to the National Logistics Cluster and a Preparedness Officer was sent for a six-month deployment. The goal is to continue the coordination of the various humanitarian stakeholders and the government-led Transport, Logistics, and Telecommunications Cluster to better prepare Malawi for future disasters through the identification of logistics gaps.