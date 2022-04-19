Malawi
Malawi: Nutrition Updates, Vol.1 - March 2022
Attachments
Quick Facts
- Overall, there was a 30% increase in admissions of children with severe wasting in February 2022 (4,472) compared to February 2021 (3,442)
*- January-February 2022 SAM coverage out 2022 annual target is 16.4% (7,553 children reached out of annual target 46,024)
SAM coverage is 64% (10,441 children reached out of 16,237 targeted for the first quarter)
In March 2022, a total of 1,334 children under-five were admitted for treatment of moderate wasting