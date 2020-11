Quickfacts

Overall there was a 2.1% decrease in SAM admissions from 30,109 in Jan. to Sept. 2019 to 29,474 in the same period in 2020.

Malawi reported a 12% Increase in SAM Admissions observed in Sept. 2020 (2718) compared with 2019 (2436).

In Sept. 2020, a total of 1796 <5 children suffering from MAM were admitted.

There was a 68% decrease compared to 5613 in Sept. 2019