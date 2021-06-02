Malawi: Nutrition Updates, May 2021 - Issue 44

QUICK FACTS:

• Overall there was a 9% decrease in SAM admissions observed in March 2021 (4,046) compared with March 2020 (4,462)

• Jan-Mar 2021 SAM coverage is 64% (10,441 children reached out of 16,237 targeted for the first quarter)

• In March 2021, a total of 1,232 under 5 children suffering from MAM were admitted. There was a 64% decrease compared to 3,412 in March 2020

• Malawi reports the SAM cure rate has decreased by 0.1% from 93.1% in March 2020 to 93.0% in March 2021