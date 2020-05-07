Malawi

Malawi Nutrition Situation Update Issue #41 - April 2020

Highlights

In March 2020 all the 619 Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP) centres, 104 Nutrition Rehabilitation Units (NRU) and 611 Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP) centres, in Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) reported timeously.

  • 4,462 children aged 6 to 59 months with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) received lifesaving treatment in OTP centres and NRUs compared to 3,532 in March 2019 (26% increase).

  • 3,412 children aged 6 to 59 months with Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) were treated in the SFP centres compared 9,173 in March 2019 (63% decrease).

  • 1,265 Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) with MAM were admitted down from 3,614 in March 2019 (65% decrease).

  • Overall 8% increase in SAM admissions from Jan – March 2020 compared to same period in 2019.

