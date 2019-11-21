Malawi Nutrition Situation Update Issue #37 - September 2019

Highlights

In September 2019 the reporting rates was 100 percent. All the 619 Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP) centres, 104 Nutrition Rehabilitation Units (NRU) and 611 Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP) centres, in Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) reported as follows:

2436 children aged 6 to 59 months with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) received lifesaving treatment in OTP centres and NRUs. This shows a 25% decrease in SAM admissions in September 2019 compared to September of 2018, where a total of 2,436 children were admitted and treated.

5613 children aged 6 to 59 months with Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) were treated in the SFP centres. There is drop by 4% in MAM admissions in September 2019 when compared with the admissions in 2018, where 5,821 were admitted.

3,293 Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) with MAM received supplementary food at the SFP centres in September 2019, compared to 2,204 in September 2018 (a 49% increase)