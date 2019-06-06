Malawi Nutrition Situation Update Issue #33 - May 2019

Highlights

In April 2019 the reporting rates was 100 percent. All the 619 Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP) centres, 104 Nutrition Rehabilitation Units (NRU) and 611 Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP) centres, in Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) reported as follows:

3,351 children aged 6 to 59 months with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) received lifesaving treatment in OTP centres and NRUs.

8,531 children aged 6 to 59 months with Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) treated in the SFP centres.

3570 Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) with MAM received supplementary food at the SFP centres in April 19, compared to 3,711 in April 18 (a 4% decrease in admission rates)

16% decrease in SAM Admissions observed in April 2019 compared with April of 2018.

7% decrease in MAM admissions (specifically for children 6 to 59 months) in April of 2019 compared to April of 2018.