Malawi Nutrition Situation Update Issue #32 - April 2019

Highlights

In March 2019 reporting rates remained 100 percent. All the 619 Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP) centres, 104 Nutrition Rehabilitation Units (NRU) and 611 Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP) centres, in Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) reported as follows:

3,532 children aged 6 to 59 months with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) received lifesaving treatment in OTP centres and NRUs.

9,173 children aged 6 to 59 months with Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) treated in the SFP centres.

3614 Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) with MAM received supplementary food at the SFP centres in Mar.’19, compared to 5,369 in Mar.’18 (a 33% decrease in admission rates)

13% decrease in SAM Admissions observed in March 2019 compared with March of 2018.

19% decrease in MAM admissions (specifically for children 6 to 59 months) in March of 2019 compared to March of 2018.