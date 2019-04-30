30 Apr 2019

Malawi Nutrition Situation Update Issue #32 - April 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.36 MB)

Highlights

In March 2019 reporting rates remained 100 percent. All the 619 Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP) centres, 104 Nutrition Rehabilitation Units (NRU) and 611 Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP) centres, in Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) reported as follows:

  • 3,532 children aged 6 to 59 months with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) received lifesaving treatment in OTP centres and NRUs.

  • 9,173 children aged 6 to 59 months with Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) treated in the SFP centres.

  • 3614 Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) with MAM received supplementary food at the SFP centres in Mar.’19, compared to 5,369 in Mar.’18 (a 33% decrease in admission rates)

  • 13% decrease in SAM Admissions observed in March 2019 compared with March of 2018.

  • 19% decrease in MAM admissions (specifically for children 6 to 59 months) in March of 2019 compared to March of 2018.

  • The SAM death rate in March 2019 was 2.9%, remained within SPHERE standards.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.