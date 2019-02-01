Malawi Nutrition Situation Update Issue #29 - January 2019

Highlights

In 2018 reporting remained at 100 percent. All the 619 Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP) centres, 104 Nutrition Rehabilitation Units (NRU) and 611 Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP) centres in Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) reported as follows:

45,085 children aged 6 to 59 months with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) received lifesaving treatment in OTP centres and NRUs.

88,465 children aged 6 to 59 months with Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) treated in the SFP centres.

36,030 Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) with MAM received supplementary food at the SFP centres.

5% decrease in SAM admissions in 2018 compared to 2017.

16% decrease in MAM admissions in 2018 compared to 2017.