02 Oct 2018

Malawi Nutrition Situation Update Issue #26 - September 2018

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 30 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.83 MB)

Highlights

In August 2018 reporting was at 100 percent. All the 619 Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP) centres, 104 Nutrition Rehabilitation Units (NRU) and 611 Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP) centres in Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) reported as follows:

  • 3,870 children aged 6 to 59 months with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) received lifesaving treatment in OTP centres and NRUs.

  • 4,892 children aged 6 to 59 months with Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) treated in the SFP centres.

  • 1,620 Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) with MAM received supplementary food at the SFP centres.

  • 36% increase in SAM admissions in August 2018 compared to August 2017.

  • 16% decrease in MAM admissions in August 2018 compared to August 2017.

  • The SAM death rate in the month of August 2018 was 1.6%, within SPHERE standards.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.