Malawi Nutrition Situation Update Issue #26 - September 2018

Highlights

In August 2018 reporting was at 100 percent. All the 619 Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP) centres, 104 Nutrition Rehabilitation Units (NRU) and 611 Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP) centres in Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) reported as follows:

3,870 children aged 6 to 59 months with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) received lifesaving treatment in OTP centres and NRUs.

4,892 children aged 6 to 59 months with Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) treated in the SFP centres.

1,620 Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) with MAM received supplementary food at the SFP centres.

36% increase in SAM admissions in August 2018 compared to August 2017.

16% decrease in MAM admissions in August 2018 compared to August 2017.