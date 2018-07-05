Malawi Nutrition Situation Update Issue #23 - June 2018

Highlights

In May 2018 reporting was at 100 percent. All the 618 Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP) centres, 104 Nutrition Rehabilitation Units (NRU) and 611 Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP) centres in Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) reported as follows:

3,738 children aged 6 to 59 months with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) received lifesaving treatment in OTP centres and NRUs.

5,049 children aged 6 to 59 months with Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) treated in the SFP centres.

2,099 Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) with MAM received supplementary food at the SFP centres.

2% decrease in SAM admissions in May 2018 compared to May 2017.

39% decrease in MAM admissions in May 2018 compared to May 2017.