Malawi Nutrition Situation Update Issue #22 - May 2018

Highlights

In April 2018 reporting was at 100 percent. All the 618 Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP) centres, 104 Nutrition Rehabilitation Units (NRU) and 611 Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP) centres in Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) reported as follows:

3,986 children aged 6 to 59 months with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) received lifesaving treatment in OTP centres and NRUs.

9,126 children aged 6 to 59 months with Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) were treated in the SFP centres.

3,711 Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) with MAM received supplementary food at the SFP centres.

There was a 9% decrease in SAM admissions in April 2018 compared to April 2017.

There was a 1% decrease in MAM admissions in April 2018 compared to April 2017.