Malawi: Nsanje: Cyclone Ana Update (24th - 26th January, 2022)

All 9 Tradition Authorities (TAs) are reported to have been impacted by either floods or heavy rains and winds. Most recent assessments from only 5 TAs identify 6,688 Households (HHs) to be affected by the disaster. Most recent figures of displaced households indicate an approximate number of 2,500 HHs already displaced.

Food, Shelter, and clean water are the most pressing humanitarian needs. Primary schools in Tenghani and Nchere are being used as camps. Most roads are impassable