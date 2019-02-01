Malawi Key Message Update, January 2019

Humanitarian food assistance improves food security outcomes across the country

Key Messages Humanitarian food assistance is improving outcomes across the country as most households face Stressed (IPC Phase 2!) and Minimal (IPC Phase 1!). Humanitarian food assistance is planned, funded, and likely to continue through the end of the lean season in March. The government provided maize grain and funding for logistical costs. Partner organizations distributed cash transfers for pulses and vegetable oil in some parts of the south. In March/April households will start accessing own foods from the harvest and most of the country is anticipated to be in Minimal (IPC Phase 1).

Maize grain prices increased faster than previously anticipated, as delays in the distribution of humanitarian food assistance negatively affected prices. ADMARC decreased their maize grain prices, attempting to mitigate maize grain price increases, but the impact has been minimal due to the minimal supply in areas of high demand. Current maize grain prices across the country are above the five-year average and over 30 percent above last year’s prices. The increase in prices will most likely be moderated with the distribution of humanitarian assistance.

Rainfall across the country has been average to above-average. Specifically, in the southern half of the country where forecasts indicated seasonal rainfall would be below-average, rainfall has been above-average. The rains have adequately replenished water sources with favorable pasture and crop development. Maize crops are in the mid-vegetative to near tasseling stage. Current, government projections estimate food and cash crop production are likely to be significantly above last season and about average.