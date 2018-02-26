Malawi: Karonga Flooding Emergency Plan of Action Final Report DREF n° MDRMW013

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster Malawi experienced normal to above normal rainfall within most of its regions. Karonga district, which is located in the Northern Part of the country, received above normal rainfall mid-March which resulted in extensive flooding in most of the district. The flooding resulted in infrastructural damage as well as displacement of families in the affected communities. The displaced families were evacuated to nearby schools where camps were set up for them to stay until the water subsided.

A total number of 8,286 households (55,921 people) were affected by the flooding. About 665 houses collapsed whilst others were partly damaged. Most of the collapsed houses were semi-permanent structures. The affected households comprised of 4,759 farming families (2,974 male-headed households and 1,785 female-headed households). The remaining 3,527 households included those whose houses had been damaged partially. Of the affected population, 4,467 were children under-five years, 385 elderly people, 261 orphans and 15 people living with disabilities.

Sequel to this impact, the MRCS with support from the IFRC launched a DREF for CHF 223,930 on 9 May 2017 to support the NS to conduct an initial rapid needs assessment, while support mainly focused on ensuring that the vulnerable communities have increased access to appropriate and sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene. It was also aimed at ensuring that communities in disaster and crisis affected areas restore and strengthen their safety, well-being and longer-term recovery through shelter and settlement solutions.

During the course of this operation, the NS issued one operational update which extended the timeframe by three months, changing the operational end date from July 2017 to October 2017. The revision followed a Needs Assessment which was conducted by the MRCS and other stakeholders to ascertain the needs of the affected communities. This was on the basis that by the time the NS received funds, the people had already started going back to their homes from the camps. As such, some of the activities that were meant for a camp set up could no longer be implemented. Since the situation on the ground had evolved, some activities budgeted for under the wash component like the procurement of handwashing buckets could no longer be implemented hence the resources under this activity in the budget were to be reallocated for decommissioning of the latrines and training of volunteers in hygiene promotion. The extension also allowed for the finalization of international procurements.

