Malawi: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis, July 2020 – March 2021, Issued in Sept 2020

Overview

In the current period from July to September 2020, about 1.69 million people (10% of the population) are facing high food insecurity (IPC Phase 3) and require urgent humanitarian action to reduce food gaps, protect and restore livelihood and prevent acute malnutrition. Out of the 32 areas analyzed, including 28 districts and four cities, 30 areas are classified in IPC Phase 2 (Stressed) while two areas (Chitipa and the Island of Likoma on Lake Malawi) are classified in IPC Phase 1 (Minimally food insecure).

From October 2020 to March 2021, around 2.62 million (15% of the population) are projected to be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). All the analyzed cities (Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu and Zomba) and three rural districts of Nsanje, Neno and Balaka are projected to be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). Whilst the remaining areas are likely to be in Stressed (IPC Phase 2). Those classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) include poor urban and rural households in the deficit-producing southern region, some parts of the northern, and central districts. These areas experienced floods and later dry spells leading to production shortfalls, which exacerbated slow livelihood recovery from previous seasons and impacts of COVID-19 on remittances.