Malawi: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (May 2022)

SITUATION UPDATE

By the end of May 2022, more than 53,800 people remained displaced in the Nsanje and Chikwawa districts of southern Malawi, following the passage of Tropical Storm Ana in January 2022. There were 18 camps for internally displaced people, with 13 in Nsanje district (hosting nearly 35,300 people) and 5 in Chikwawa district (hosting more than 18,500 people). The cholera outbreak declared on 3 March also persisted, with 485 cases and 22 deaths reported as of 29 May in seven districts, Balaka, Blantyre, Chikwawa, Machinga, Mulanje, Neno and Nsanje.

Under the Malawi Tropical Storm Ana Flash Appeal, humanitarian partners provided vital assistance to an estimated 366,000 people out of 542,000 targeted in the six hardest hit districts between February and May 2022, in support of the Government-led relief efforts. This included an estimated 231,000 people who received food assistance, livelihoods or agricultural inputs, while mobile health clinic services reached about 10,200 people. Some 185,000 people accessed safe drinking water while more than 135,200 received access to temporary sanitation or hygiene facilities. About 269,000 children under age 5 were screened and referred for treatment of malnutrition, over 90,000 children had access to early childhood development and safe spaces and 96,400 school-aged children were provided with learning materials.

Nearly 41,600 vulnerable women and girls received support through cash transfers and almost 12,900 women and girls received dignity kits, while around 14,000 people received mental health and psychosocial support. The Logistics Sector assisted 38 partners with storage and/or transportation of relief items.

At the end of the Flash Appeal, however, the plan had received just 36 per cent of the required resources. Only US$10.6 million had been allocated against the Flash Appeal by end-May, including $3.0 million from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and additional contributions from several donors (amounting to $4.0 million, of which $1.6 million was recorded on the global Financial Tracking Service (FTS)). Humanitarian organizations had also allocated more than $3.6 million from their internal funds to enable rapid action. Under-funding of the response resulted in some critical needs not being met. In Chikwawa District, for example, which was most affected by the storm, less than 62 per cent of people in need received assistance under the Flash Appeal. Given the continued high level of needs in the districts hardest-hit by Tropical Storm Ana, it will be critical that additional funding is received to assist affected communities to recover in the period ahead.