Malawi: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (March 2022)

SITUATION UPDATE

In March 2022, the Tropical Cyclone Gombe weather system hit the same areas in southern Malawi that were impacted by Tropical Storm Ana in January 2022, prolonging the difficulties and suffering people affected by Tropical Storm Ana. People’s access to food and livelihoods was significantly impacted by the floods, and many families lost their food stocks when their homes were destroyed, damaged or flooded. Essential services such as education and health were disrupted. The severe flooding heightened the risk of life-threatening communicable disease outbreaks and, on 3 March, the Ministry of Health declared a cholera outbreak in Malawi.

By the end of March, humanitarian partners had provided vital assistance to an estimated 273,000 people out of 542,000 targeted in the six hardest hit districts prioritized under the Malawi Tropical Storm Ana Flash Appeal (February-May 2022), in support of the Government-led relief efforts. This included 180,950 people who received food assistance, livelihoods or agricultural inputs, and close to 96,400 learners who were provided with learning materials. At least 61,460 people were assisted with emergency shelter and 54,670 people were reached with non-food items (NFIs). Some 102,000 people received access to temporary sanitation or hygiene facilities, and 43,770 accessed safe drinking water, while mobile health clinic services reached 10,200 people, and 7,300 women and girls received dignity kits. The Logistics Sector assisted 23 partners with storage and/or transportation of relief items.

However, with only 29 per cent of the required resources mobilized under the Flash Appeal by 31 March, more funding was urgently required to enable partners to assist those in need. Just US$8.6 million had been allocated against the Flash Appeal by end-March, including $3 million from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and additional contributions from several donors (amounting to $3.2 million, of which 0.8 million was recorded on the global Financial Tracking Service (FTS)). Humanitarian organizations had allocated more than $2.4 million from their internal funds to enable rapid action. However, these funds will need to be replenished, and additional contributions are urgently needed for partners to be able to reach the targets outlined in the Flash Appeal.