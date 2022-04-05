Malawi: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (February 2022)

Tropical Storm Ana passed through southern Malawi in late January 2022, leaving devastation and destruction in its wake. Over 990,000 people were affected by the storm, according to Government figures, of whom an estimated 680,000 people are in the six hardest-hit districts of Chikwawa, Nsanje, Phalombe, Mulanje, Chiradzulu and Balaka. People’s access to food and livelihoods were significantly impacted by the floods, and many families lost their food stocks when their homes were destroyed, damaged or flooded. Education and health services were disrupted.

Through the Malawi Tropical Storm Ana Flash Appeal (February-May 2022) humanitarian partners aim to provide vital assistance to an estimated 542,000 people in the six districts hardest hit by Tropical Storm Ana, in support of the Government-led relief efforts. The Flash Appeal brings together the most time-sensitive and critical response activities of 44 partners—the Malawi Red Cross, 7 national NGOs, 26 international NGOs and 10 UN agencies. All of the work carried out under the appeal will directly complement the Government of Malawi’s relief efforts.

In the first month of the Flash Appeal (February), humanitarian partners reached 206,000 people with life-saving and life-sustaining assistance in areas impacted by Tropical Storm Ana. This includes 181,000 people who received food assistance, livelihoods or agricultural inputs, and close to 95,100 learners were provided with learning materials. Some 61,450 people were reached with emergency shelter and 54,670 people with non-food items (NFIs). At least 29,000 people received access to safe drinking water, and 2,500 accessed temporary sanitation or hygiene facilities, while mobile health clinic services reached 10,200 people and 2,700 women and girls received dignity kits in Chikwawa and Mulanje districts. The Logistics Sector assisted 15 partners with storage and/or transportation of relief items.

The Flash Appeal requires US$29.4 million, of which $5.5 million has been mobilized, including $3 million received from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). In order to ensure that partners can rapidly scale-up their response, it is critical that additional funding is received swiftly under the appeal. This is especially the case for sectors which need to procure supplies, some of which are facing imminent pipeline breaks.