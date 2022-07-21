Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi Round 25: 6th May – 4th June 2022

SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS

• The food security situation in Malawi continues to be stable in Round 25 of data collection (midMay – mid-June 2022), with most of the interviewed households across the country classified as having acceptable to borderline food consumption largely due to consumption from the 2022 harvest with some employing coping strategies.

• Despite the recent harvest, some households employed most-severe and moderate-severe consumptionbased coping strategies in order to attain good food consumption which is likely to worsen in the coming months.

• Households’ access to markets in this round is relatively lower than in the previous 8 rounds despite the commencement of this year’s marketing season, partly indicating that not many farmers are selling their produce at the markets.

BACKGROUND

The country experienced natural hazards which negatively affected the 2021/2022 growing season. For instance, the late onset of planting rains, prolonged dry spells, the occurrence of tropical storms and cyclones, early cessation of rains, and fall army-worm infestations greatly affected agriculture production. Additionally, limited access to farm inputs due to increased prices also affected production. Subsequently, maize production has decreased by 19 percent.

The 25 percent devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha against the major foreign currencies by the Government on 26th May 2022 and the soaring inflation rate have all led to increased prices of essential food and non-food commodities. For instance, maize prices increased by 27 percent between the first week of May and the first week of June 2022 (a period for this reporting), an observation that is unusual for the harvesting period.3 The high food inflation is limiting food access for households that did not produce enough food to sustain their own consumption needs. Most households are net buyers of food and rely on the markets to access their daily food needs.

During the current reporting period (midApril to mid-May), Malawi continued to experience a decline in the total number of COVID-19 cases. As of the 4th of June 2022 (the last day of this round of data collection), the Malawi Ministry of Health had registered 10 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and no deaths.

Cumulatively, Malawi had recorded 86,011 cases including 2,642 deaths with a case fatality rate of 3.07%.