Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi Round 24: 6th April –5th May 2022

SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS

• The food security situation in Malawi has stabilized in Round 24 of data collection (mid-April – mid-May 2022), with most of the interviewed households across the country classified as having acceptable to borderline food consumption likely in large part thanks to consumption from the 2022 harvest.

• The proportion of households engaging in the most severe consumption-based and crisis livelihood-based coping strategies has decreased. Additionally, the number of households who are not employing any adverse consumption-based coping strategies increased in the current round, further indicating a stable food security situation in the country.