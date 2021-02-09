Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi – Round 8

SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS

Food insecurity remains similar overall in Round 8 compared to Round 7 (November-December 2020) but represents—across the two rounds—an overall decrease in the proportion of households having acceptable food consumption compared to Rounds 1-6.

The proportion of households who are employing the most severe consumption-based coping strategies and emergency livelihood coping strategies continues to remain high for the third consecutive round. This indicates that households are applying adverse coping strategies in order to maintain good food consumption during the ongoing lean season period.

Reported access to markets has decreased in Round 8 compared to all previous rounds (1-7). This is likely due to the fact that many households have less liquidity at this time of year.

Further, many households may be fearful of entering busy markets/ supermarkets due to the recent upsurge of COVID-19 around the country.