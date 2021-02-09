Malawi
Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi – Round 8
Attachments
SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS
Food insecurity remains similar overall in Round 8 compared to Round 7 (November-December 2020) but represents—across the two rounds—an overall decrease in the proportion of households having acceptable food consumption compared to Rounds 1-6.
The proportion of households who are employing the most severe consumption-based coping strategies and emergency livelihood coping strategies continues to remain high for the third consecutive round. This indicates that households are applying adverse coping strategies in order to maintain good food consumption during the ongoing lean season period.
Reported access to markets has decreased in Round 8 compared to all previous rounds (1-7). This is likely due to the fact that many households have less liquidity at this time of year.
Further, many households may be fearful of entering busy markets/ supermarkets due to the recent upsurge of COVID-19 around the country.
The reported number of cases of fevers and cough have increased further in the current round compared to the number of cases reported in all previous rounds.
This is in-line with seasonal trends due to the rainy season but could also be reflective of the rapid rise in COVID-19 positive cases within the country.