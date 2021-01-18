Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi – Round 7

SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS

Food insecurity continues to deteriorate in Round 7, as observed by a decrease in the proportion of households classified as having acceptable food consumption compared to the previous six rounds.

The proportion of households who are employing the most severe consumption-based coping strategies and emergency livelihood coping strategies continues to increase in the current round of data collection as compared to all previous data (Rounds 1-6), indicating that households are applying adverse coping strategies in order to maintain good food consumption during the ongoing lean season period.

Reported access to markets has slightly increased in Round 7 but remains within the same trends for all previous rounds (1-6) owing to economic problems faced by households to access money to procure items from the markets. Urbanbased households reported having greater physical access to markets as compared to rural-based households, likely due to their high market dependency and better income opportunities.