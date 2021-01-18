Malawi
Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi – Round 7
SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS
Food insecurity continues to deteriorate in Round 7, as observed by a decrease in the proportion of households classified as having acceptable food consumption compared to the previous six rounds.
The proportion of households who are employing the most severe consumption-based coping strategies and emergency livelihood coping strategies continues to increase in the current round of data collection as compared to all previous data (Rounds 1-6), indicating that households are applying adverse coping strategies in order to maintain good food consumption during the ongoing lean season period.
Reported access to markets has slightly increased in Round 7 but remains within the same trends for all previous rounds (1-6) owing to economic problems faced by households to access money to procure items from the markets. Urbanbased households reported having greater physical access to markets as compared to rural-based households, likely due to their high market dependency and better income opportunities.
The reported cases of fever and cough have increased in the current round compared to previous rounds. However, this is in-line with seasonal trends with the onset of the rainy season and may not be directly linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.