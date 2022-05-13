Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi Round 23: 7th March - 5th April 2022

SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS

• The food security situation in Malawi has significantly improved and remains stable in Round 23 of data collection (mid-March – midApril 2022), with almost all interviewed households across the country classified as having acceptable to borderline food consumption likely partly a result of the fact that they are consuming greens and the early 2022 harvest.

• The proportion of households engaging in moderate emergency consumption-based, and crisis livelihood-based coping strategies have decreased. The number of households that are not employing any adverse coping strategies has increased in the current round. This further indicates an improvement in the food security situation in the country.

• Physical access to markets in this round of data collection remained relatively high and not significantly different from the previous round, especially among rural households as the growing season progresses.