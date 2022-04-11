Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi Round 22: 6th February - 6th March 2022

SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS

• In Round 22 (collected between the 6th of February and 6th of March 2022) food security has stabilized. There is an unchanging high proportion of households classified as having acceptable food consumption, with the decreased use of reduced coping and livelihood coping strategies. This indicates a stabilization in food security following the consumption of greens from the upcoming harvest.

• The proportion of households who are engaging in emergency consumptionbased and emergency livelihood-based coping has decreased and those who are not employing any coping have increased in the current round. This further indicates a stable food security situation in the country.

• Physical access to markets in this round of data collection remained relatively high and not significantly different from the previous round, as farmers are procuring farm inputs from markets for the growing season.