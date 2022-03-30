Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi Round 21: 7th December 2021 – 5th February 2022

SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS

• While most households were still classified as having good food consumption at the time of reporting, there are signs of a deteriorating food security situation as households employ negative coping mechanisms to maintain consumption levels.

• Some households employed moderately severe and least-severe consumption-based coping strategies in order to attain good food consumption. Additionally, there is an increase in the proportion of households who are engaging in emergency and crisis livelihood-based coping strategies to maintain adequate household consumption levels.

• Physical access to markets in this round of data collection increased slightly despite an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, as farmers are procuring farm inputs from markets for the growing season.