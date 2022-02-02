Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi Round 19: 7th November - 6th December 2021

SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS

• Despite a very slight improvement in household consumption patterns (FCS) this reporting period, there are early signs that the food security situation is starting to deteriorate, as illustrated by a slight increase in the proportion of households employing the mostsevere or moderate-severe consumption-based cooing strategies to make ends meet.

• The proportion of households who are employing emergency livelihoodbased and crisis livelihood-based coping strategies increased slightly, signifying increased food insecurity as the lean season approaches.

• Physical access to markets has increased slightly, likely due to low numbers of new COVID-19 cases observed during this reporting period.